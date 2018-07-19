Gay Tony brings nightclubs to GTA Online on July 24

No, it's not the disco lasers messing with your eyes, Tony Prince - AKA Gay Tony - is back for the GTA Online After Hours update. The latest addition to the massive online world will give you the chance to run your own nightclub, and feature real world music acts like Solomun, Tale Of Us, Dixon and The Black Madonna.

"Los Santos is a city of bright lights, long nights and dirty secrets, and they don’t come brighter, longer or dirtier than in GTA Online: After Hours," says Rockstar.

The update will arrive on July 24.

We last saw nightclub impresario Gay Tony in the Grand Theft Auto 4 expansion, The Ballad of Gay Tony, where his adventures included diamonds, heroin and a kidnapping. In After Hours he's creating a "dance music paradise" called Tony's Fun House.

