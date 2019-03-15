Game of Thrones season 8 runtimes confirmed, including four movie-length episodes for the grand finale

After all these years of fervently following HBO's fantasy series, Game of Thrones season 8 is going to end with a bang - a very prolonged one. HBO has officially announced the air dates and runtimes for the final season, and the last four of these six episodes have been confirmed for movie-length runtimes at well over an hour each.

We knew from a previous leak that the last few episodes would be way longer than usual, but to see HBO go all-out for the finale is heartening - after all, Game of Thrones season 8 needs to give us an immense amount of closure after all these years. Make sure you've cleared out your Sunday nights for the following dates, because it's unlikely you'll have time to do anything other than watching the feature-length episodes and talking about them for hours afterwards.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 (April 14) - 54 minutes

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 (April 21) - 58 minutes

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 (April 28) - 1 hour 22 minutes

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 (May 5) - 1 hour 18 minutes

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 (May 12) - 1 hour 20 minutes

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 (May 19) - 1 hour 20 minutes

To save you a trip to your local calculator, that all totals to 432 minutes (or 7 hours and 12 minutes) of unbridled Game of Thrones goodness. If you plan to watch all the episodes in a day-long marathon, I humbly suggest taking plenty of breaks to use the bathroom and stretch your legs, lest your muscles start to atrophy. We can't wait to see what Game of Thrones season 8 has in store, but you can bet that you won't be left wanting after the credits roll for the last time.