Gal Gadot cast as Evil Queen in Disney's live-action Snow White

Gal Gadot has joined the cast of Disney's live-action Snow White movie as the Evil Queen, Deadline reports.

West Side Story's Rachel Zegler has already been cast as Snow White herself, the Evil Queen's step-daughter. Every day, when the Queen asks her enchanted mirror who is the fairest of them all, the mirror assures her that it's her. Until when, one day, Snow White takes the title. In a fit of rage, the Evil Queen decides Snow White must die – but there are some complications, involving a huntsman, seven dwarfs, and a poisoned apple.

Disney's original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was released in 1937 and it was the studio's first animated feature film. This, in turn, was based on the 19th Century fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm.

The live-action doesn't have a release date yet, but it's set to start filming in the UK in March 2022. Marc Webb is directing – he previously helmed (500) Days of Summer and the Amazing Spider-Man movies – while Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the duo behind the music in La La Land , The Greatest Showman , and Dear Evan Hansen, are writing a set of brand new songs for the movie.

Gadot can next be seen in the Netflix movie Red Notice alongside Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson, which debuts on the streamer on November 5, as well as Death on the Nile, which releases in 2022. She's best known for playing Diana Prince (AKA Wonder Woman) in the DCEU, most recently in Zack Snyder's Justice League , and Gisele in the Fast and Furious movies.