Friday The 13th Not So Unlucky For Print-On-Demand Fantasy Novel

Fallen Heroes by Barry Nugent becomes number one contemporary fantasy title on Kindle store on "unluckiest" day

Our chums at Geek Syndicate let us know that Barry Nugent's novel Fallen Heroes climbed rapidly up the Kindle charts last week.

Friday the 13th may well be known primarily for misfortune bestowed a little unexpected good luck upon author Barry Nugent and his print-on-demand novel. “I thought I was seeing things to begin with,” says Nugent. “I quickly decided to give this a mention on Twitter to see if I could raise a little more interest.”

By the end of the day Fallen Heroes had become the number one contemporary fantasy title on Amazon’s Kindle store. The novel also took the number two spot in both the action adventure and fantasy charts, temporarily placing it ahead of such titles as Lord Of The Rings and Dead Until Dark.

“I’m still trying to my head around what happened to be honest,” admits Nugent. “I’m so grateful to everyone who bought a copy or helped spread the word.”

Fallen Heroes is a supernatural adventure that pits an unlikely group of heroes against an evil which has existed since the first crusade; if they can keep from killing each other long enough they might just be able to stop the world from plunging into a new dark age.

"Fallen Heroes is a stylish debut filled with sparkling characters in a skilfully drawn adventure that heralds the arrival of a bright new talent," says top fantasy author James Barclay.

Find out more at www.barrynugent.com and don't forget to hear him podcast over at Geek Syndicate too.