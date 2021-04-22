Fortnite’s original map makes an unlikely return as a player skin

A new Fortnite skin based on the original map is available for purchase in the Fortnite store.

The original Fortnite map is making its triumphant return to the game, but not in the manner you might expect. Instead of running around in the map, you’ll be running around as the map with the Eco skin. The skin is basically a large section of the old Fortnite map stretched over an outfit, featuring a bunch of classic locations from the now retired map.

Fans will recognise the clock face from Tilted Towers on the right shoulder, with the impressive looking volcano on the left side. It’s not just a flat texture either - the skin features raised topography for many of its details including trees and buildings. There’s even a chunk missing from the leg where the meteor crater is.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Epic) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Epic)

The back bling for the outfit is a globe that hovers behind you and features all the locations from the main skin crammed together, and it features some cool in-game effects. The volcano erupts whenever you get a kill, a feature that I’ll literally never get to see.

There is also a matching sword that goes with the outfit, replacing your default harvesting tool. This sword is the same one that was used during the giant mecha fight, and it comes with the Devourer monster’s skull still impaled on the blade. If you want to see a rundown of every Easter egg and reference in the skin, this brilliant video by randomChievos is worth a watch.

The Eco skin is available to buy in the Fortnite store for 1500 V-bucks.

