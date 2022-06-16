Where is the Fortnite wind tunnel at The Screwballer

The Fortnite wind tunnel at The Screwballer is a remnant left over from last season, when Rave Cave was still the base of operations for the Imagined Order known as Command Cavern. These giant vents still provide a quick access route to the lower levels of the cave, or an escape method should you need to get out from there in a hurry, but the main reason you're looking for these exhaust stacks right now is to complete one of the Fortnite quests.

Fortnite Grapple Gloves (Image credit: Epic Games) Where to find Fortnite Grapple Gloves and get swinging.

If you didn't know already, The Screwballer is the long rollercoaster track which spirals all the way around Rave Cave, and it can be ridden in one continuous loop by hopping onto it while piloting one of the Fortnite Ballers – this doesn't really do much other than build up your stat for distance travelled in that vehicle, though it is fun for a short while at least. However, that's not what we've come here to do, so read on for details on how to enter the wind tunnel in a Baller at The Screwballer in Fortnite.

Fortnite wind tunnel at The Screwballer locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Helpfully there are two separate Fortnite wind tunnel at The Screwballer locations around Rave Cave, the named POI towards the northwest side of the island, giving you a choice of where to head. One of them is to the northwest of Rave Cave, while the other is a little closer on the southeast side. Both have been painted in bright colors during the Season 3 party makeover so are easy to spot when you're close, but we've marked them on the Fortnite map above so you know the rough location to aim for.

How to enter the wind tunnel in a Baller at The Screwballer in Fortnite (Image: © Epic Games) To enter the wind tunnel in a Baller at The Screwballer in Fortnite, you naturally need to find one of those vehicles first, so it's handy that all of the Ballers start off in the nearby area – either inside Rave Cave, on the east side platform, or in the Cuddle Team Leader head atop the mountain. Once you're driving one, head to a Fortnite wind tunnel at The Screwballer then roll in, using the grapple if necessary to pull yourself inside. While rolling around this area you can also find several Fortnite Runaway Boulders to dislodge with the Baller, ticking off another quest from your list in the process.

