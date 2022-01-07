Fortnite Timber Pines locations and how to knock them down

Fortnite Timber Pines are a recent addition to the game, and add a fresh twist to the usual harvesting of materials. Appearing as part of the extensive Fortnite Chapter 3 update, these particular trees can be identified by their great height and thick trunks, though their real distinguishing feature is that they can be knocked down rather than being simply demolished like other objects in Fortnite. For one of the Fortnite quests this season you'll need to take on a lumberjack role to chop down five of these trees, so naturally you'll want to know where to find them. If you're ready to knock down Timber Pines in Fortnite, we've got their details and locations right here.

Fortnite Timber Pines locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Timber Pines locations are found across the snowy northwest section of the island, and are actually big enough to be seen on the map if you zoom in a bit. We've marked a lot of them on the map above, though this is not intended to be a completely exhaustive list of every place you'll find them. Basically, if you head to any of the indicated areas, you should easily be able to spot the tall Fortnite Timber Pines towering over everything around them.

How to knock down Timber Pines in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To knock down Timber Pines in Fortnite, it should come as no surprise that you need to hit them with your harvesting tool. Although they are much bigger than regular trees they only have 200 HP, which means it should only take you a couple of well-aimed swings to knock them down. You'll know you've been successful when, rather than just disappearing, the main trunk of the Fortnite Timber Pine detaches and falls away from you. It is possible to continue harvesting more wood from the fallen section, but it becomes incredibly light, so it's likely to bounce away from you when you strike it. Knock down Timber Pines in Fortnite five times, and you'll have ticked off this particular quest.

