Fortnite Tier 100 Skin for Fortnite season 10: Meet Ultima Knight, and yes that's a metal dragon glider

The Fortnite Season 10 Tier 100 skin is finally here with the launch of Fortnite Season 10, and this time players will be climbing the ranks to unlock Ultima Knight. This is the ultra rare skin that you'll be evolving as you work your way to Tier 100.

This time around to unlock all stages of the Fortnite Season 10 Tier 100 challenge, you'll need to complete all of the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges as they become available throughout the season - or Fortnite Missions as they're now known.

There are multiple tiers of customisation for Ultima Knight, and some are now linked to completing certain Fortnite missions. Here's what you need to do, and what you can get to complete the Fortnite season 10 Tier 100 skin:

Fortnite Season 10 Tier 100 challenge Ultimata Knight skin:

Fortnite season 10 Tier 100 challenges:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

So how do you nab this rare skin for yourself and look like a total badass as you nab yourself yet another Victory Royale? First, you'll need to reach Battle Pass Tier 100. Just a small task, eh?

You can unlock further customisations by doing the following:

Complete five Zero Point Challenges - Reward:

Reach Battle Pass Tier 22 - Reward: Knighted weapon wrap

Reach Battle Pass Tier 95 - Reward: Steelwing Glider

Reach Battle Pass Tier 100 - Reward: Dragoncrest backbling

Reach Season Level 65 - Reward: Ultima Knight Origin style option

Complete upcoming Mission - Reward: Vanquisher harvesting tool

Complete Upcoming Prestige Mission - Reward: Ultima Knight silver style option

Take a look at all the rewards below: