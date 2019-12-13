Popular

Here's every Fortnite Star Wars skin and cosmetic you can get in the new Rise of Skywalker crossover

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Official Fortnite Star Wars skins and cosmetics have arrived in Epic's battle royale phenomenon.

It's all part of the game's continuing collaboration with Disney to promote Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and, in addition to premiering its own exclusive clip of the upcoming movie, there's now a number of officially licensed Star Wars skins, gliders, banners, emotes, and harvesting tools to its in-game store.

They're available to purchase with either V-Bucks or real world currency. Check them out below:

Image 1 of 10

(Image credit: Epic Games)
Image 2 of 10

(Image credit: Epic Games)
Image 3 of 10

(Image credit: Epic Games)
Image 4 of 10

(Image credit: Epic Games)
Image 5 of 10

(Image credit: Epic Games)
Image 6 of 10

(Image credit: Epic Games)
Image 7 of 10

(Image credit: Epic Games)
Image 8 of 10

(Image credit: Epic Games)
Image 9 of 10

(Image credit: Epic Games)
Image 10 of 10

(Image credit: Epic Games)
Money isn't the only means of collecting yourself a decent Fortnite Star Wars skin, however. Epic Games has confirmed that anyone who attends tomorrow's Rise of Skywalker clip screening will receive the TIE Whisper Glider for free - the same TIE Fighter Rey can be spotted taking down in the movie's original trailer. 

Meanwhile, the two available Star Wars Banners can only be received as a free gift from another Fortnite friend, so make sure you hit up a buddy to grab yourself both of those. 

While Fortnite chapter 2 season 1 may have been extended into 2020, Epic's continuing support for the game - as evidenced by this latest update from a galaxy far, far away - has kept it feeling fresh nonetheless. Here's hoping more licensed content is on the way from the biggest game in the world; my money's on a Sonic movie crossover in the Spring. 

