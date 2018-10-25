Fortnite Radar Signs - where to find them and how to record a speed of 27 or more

You may have already spotted the Fortnite Radar Signs sat at the side of the road, silently judging you as you whizz past at high speed. But now they actually have a purpose, thanks to one of the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges that requires you to race past five of them and record a speed of 27 or more. To get started you'll need a vehicle, so consult one of our guides for locations of all the Fortnite ATKs or Fortnite Quadcrashers - the latter are easier to beat the challenge with due to their rocket boost. Then, simply build up some speed and zoom past the Fortnite Radar Signs to tick them off your list. Let's get started!

Fortnite Radar Sign locations

There are seven Fortnite Radar Signs in total, but you only need to record a speed of 27 or more at five of them for this challenge.

D5 - Road between Pleasant Park and Tilted Towers, next to the mountain

Along the road that connects Pleasant Park to Tilted Towers, you can find a Radar Sign next to the southernmost of the two mountains.

Heading out of Lazy Links towards Leaky Lake, you'll see a Radar Sign in the area southeast of the Umbrella Mine.

G4 - Road between Dusty Divot and Tomato Temple, south of the tunnel

At the south side of the tunnel connecting Dusty Divot to Tomato Temple, you'll find a Radar Sign.

D8 - Road between Flush Factory and Shifty Shafts, by the Giant Chair

North of Flush Factory, right by the Giant Chair, a Radar Sign sits near the fenced area.

E7/F7 - Road between Shifty Shafts and Salty Springs, next to a small mountain

West of Salty Springs, right along the border of E7 and F7 on the map, you'll spot a Radar Sign near the small mountain.

H9 - South road through Paradise Palms, east of the Truck 'N' Oasis

Heading east from the Truck 'N' Oasis in Paradise Palms, you'll see a Radar Sign set up by a police car.

I7 - North road through Paradise Palms, south of the Diner

Just south of the Diner in Paradise Palms, you'll find a Radar Sign beyond a car in the road.

