Fortnite leaks: Season 7 Week 8, 9 & 10 challenges, Medieval Sword mythic weapon, Mini Uzi, Marshmello music video

Everyone loves some Fortnite leaks, right? There are still six weeks left of Fortnite season 7 but since this season is 12 weeks long, it means we're at the halfway mark. Changes have started to happen ahead of Fortnite season 8 , starting with an ice storm that has covered the entire Fortnite map in snow once again.

It was caused by the Ice King, who appeared a few days beforehand inside a huge ice sphere above Polar Peak. Nobody quite knew what was going to happen, but it's brought with it a brand new Ice Storm LTM which is very reminiscent of the Fortnitemares LTM that appeared over Halloween.

At around the same time the ice ball appeared, a huge ice block spawned on a small island in the south-west corner of the map. Players quickly discovered that it could be damaged, and that it had a health total of five billion.

The ice block turned out to be a shared object across all Fortnite games, so players could work together to destroy it and reveal the secret inside. It took just a few hours for the block to be destroyed once word spread of its vulnerability, and inside was... another bunker entrance like the one in Wailing Woods. That's as far as we've got with the in-game events, but thanks to some Fortnite leaks, we know more about what will happen in the near future.

Leaked loading screen

The Fortnite Season 7 week eight loading screen that has leaked early shows the Ice King spreading snow all over the map, just like what happened with the Ice Storm LTM, as well as revealing the Fortnite Week 8 Secret Banner location. There's also a new location coming to The Block, if this tweet is anything to go by.

Here's the other upcoming block in-game!Additionally, maybe this is after the event and is why the ground is snow? Who knows, but what is known is nothing related to the event is at the peakVia @AyeTSG pic.twitter.com/m56KikWdn1January 16, 2019

What about the Fortnite dragon eggs?

Much earlier this season, players discovered a number of Fortnite dragon eggs in the bottom of the castle at Polar Peak. The common consensus is that these are dragon eggs - though it hasn't been confirmed - and there is nothing to show how these tie in to anything that has happened so far. When you approach them in-game, they clearly have a heartbeat which means that whatever is inside is definitely alive.

Sneaky Snowman disguise

Sneaky Snowman Consumable"Sneaky Snowman""A portable Snowman disguise"so its literally bush 2.0? pic.twitter.com/2yusMWnjByJanuary 15, 2019

Another leaked item has been found in the game files, and this time it's a "Sneaky Snowman" disguise. Initial thoughts were that it could be used to disguise yourself from the AI mobs in the Ice Storm LTM, but since it hasn't released yet, there's a strong chance snowmen could replace bushes on the map and it could be used that way.

Audio files for the Sneaky Snowman consumable have also been leaked in this Reddit post, so it looks like we could be getting the new item very soon.

Say hello to another mythic weapon

Earlier this season, Epic Games introduced the Infinity Blade to Fortnite and it's safe to say it was not well received. It was the first mythic weapon we've seen - a step above legendary - and it was incredibly overpowered.

A new leak seems to suggest that we'll be seeing a "Medieval Sword" soon, but according to the Reddit post, it won't be as powerful as the Infinity Blade. We hope not, because that was not fun to play against.

Mini Uzi, anyone?

Speaking of new weapons, almost a month ago, a Mini Uzi was leaked for Fortnite battle royale. This machine pistol already exists in Save The World, but it looks like it'll becoming to battle royale at some point in the future too.

It will be interesting to see how it differs from the now-vaulted Tactical Submachine Gun, or if it's just essentially a re-skinned version to separate it from the existing regular Submachine Gun.

Get your groove on because Marshmello is releasing his next music video through Fortnite

Last summer, Dillon Francis released his music video for "Look At That Butt" filmed almost entirely within Fortnite. Now it looks like Marshmello is doing things the other way around; a very, very strange music video for one of his songs has been found in the Fortnite files, despite the video not actually featuring Fortnite whatsoever.

The video file name is "FestivusVideo5MinTest_02.mp4", so it may not come out whatsoever, but it's a very interesting discovery nevertheless.

Leaked Season 7 Week 8, 9 & 10 challenges

As is often the case with the Fortnite challenges, the next three weeks worth have leaked early. The image above showcases the week eight challenges, which include searching between a mysterious hatch, a giant rock lady, and a precarious flatbed.

The week nine challenges on the other hand include using a Sneaky Snowman, so unless there's any technical issues with the item, we'll definitely have that before week nine. Week 10 includes using Boogie Bombs or Chiller Grenades, which could be a new item leak because it's the first we've seen of such a thing.

Fortnite leaked skins and emotes

Finally, we have all of the leaked skins, emotes, and general cosmetics that will no doubt be coming to Fortnite in the near future. And boy oh boy, there's a lot of them.

The Ice Queen is undoubtedly the standout skin, as a counterpart to the Ice King. She looks sufficiently evil and nefarious, complete with her Ice Spikes back bling. The Fyra and Jaeger skins look like they've been pulled straight out of Horizon Zero Dawn, while Tech Ops is very cool indeed. The Cobalt skin on the other hand has been leaked as part of a starter pack, similar to previous ones where you pay a set price and receive some V-Bucks alongside the skin.

Four new emotes make an appearance, although there's no in-game footage of them yet so we can't see exactly what they look like. Some other stand-out items from this set of leaks include the Flimsie Fail pickaxe, described as "Flop Til They Drop", and the Coaxial Copter: "Dual-rotor Tactical Copter".

(Image credit: Lucas7yoshi)

Along with the huge leak pictured above, there has also been a tennis girl skin leaked called "Volley Girl". She comes complete with the Used Racket backbling, which is a tennis racket with a ball lodged inside the broken mesh.

As more Fortnite leaks happen, we'll be sure to keep this page updated with anything new and exciting.

Have you found the Fortnite Week 7 secret battle star?