Fortnite haunted household furniture: Where to find and destroy Fortnite haunted furniture

Halloween is upon us once again and things are getting spooky on the island, not least due to the appearance of Fortnite haunted household furniture. These furnishings have become possessed, and are now hovering eerily above the ground in a most unnatural way. If you want to beat all of the Fortnite Fortnitemares challenges then you'll need to destroy five pieces of haunted furniture in Fortnite, but whereabouts do you need to look to find them? Fret not, Fortnite player, as we're here to tell you how to find and destroy Fortnite haunted furniture so you can tick this challenge off your list.

Where to find Fortnite haunted household furniture

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Helpfully, the entire island has taken on a chilling theme for Halloween, and you can actually find Fortnite haunted household furniture inside most of the houses. Built up areas such as Pleasant Park and Misty Meadows have more residential buildings to go through, but anywhere you see a house has a chance to contain some Fortnite haunted furniture. Another good place to try is the Fortnite Ghost Town, found towards the northeast corner of the map, which has three spooky houses decorated up and plenty of Fortnite haunted household furniture to go around.

If you're really struggling, you can also try visiting houses on the outskirts of the central island in the Fortnite Storm King LTM, as these will certainly feature some Fortnite haunted furniture inside. However, this approach is tricky as the storm circle closes in quickly on the battle area, leaving you little time to explore buildings before your health starts draining away. However you find you Fortnite haunted household furniture, give it a bash with you pickaxe to destroy it, and once you've wrecked five different pieces your challenge is done.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite Chapter 2 weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Missions | Fortnite achievements | Fortnite hidden letters in loading screens | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2