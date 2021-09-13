Fortnite gets Venom enemy Carnage as a new character skin

Fortnite has recruited Marvel's Carnage for its brand new Season 8 update.

Just earlier today, Fortnite launched its Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 8 update, officially titled "Cubed." Buried within the latest update to hit the battle royale shooter is none other than the monstrous Carnage, available as a character skin for any player to unlock and use.

Additionally, we now know how to unlock Carnage in Fortnite. According to renowned Fortnite leaker Shiina, in the tweet you can see just below, Carnage is available as the elite Tier 100 reward for Season 8: Cubed. You'll need to purchase the new Season 8 Battle Pass, and then claim 90 rewards or reach overall Level 90 in order to unlock Carnage's base character skin.

CARNAGE IS THE TIER 100 SKIN

There's a bunch of other Carnage-related cosmetics now available in Fortnite, though. In addition to the character skin, you can unlock a Carnage back bling, which looks like a sprawling mass of tentacles, as well as Carnage's weird pickaxe-like tool, which looks hewn from the character's own body mass.

Carnage is just the latest in a very long line of Marvel characters to grace the world of Fortnite. Epic's game has already recruited the likes of Wolverine, Thor, Groot, Mystique, and many others, and it's a pretty safe bet to say that Carnage probably won't be the last Marvel character to enter the battle royale melee.

