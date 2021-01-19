Fortnite soccer collaboration event with 23 teams launches this week

Later this week, Fortnite is partnering with some of the biggest soccer clubs in the world for a new collaboration.

Starting January 23, kits from 23 soccer teams will debut in Epic's battle royale. The list includes some of the biggest names in the game, such as Manchester City, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, West Ham United, and many more besides. All these new soccer kit outfits will be available in the Fortnite Kickoff Set, available through the in-game store on January 23.

Before that though, there's a special limited-time event called the Pelé Cup on January 20. In this LTM, participating players will have the chance to win the Kickoff Set for free before it's even live in the store, as well as the Air Punch Emote, which will be going live in the Fortnite store on January 23. Additionally, the top scorers will be in with the chance of winning a customized signed shirt.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

In Fortnite Creative, there's a brand new island in the Creative Hub launching alongside the Kickoff Set on January 23. Each game has two rounds, where players compete against one another using pickaxes, power-ups, speed boosts and more to try to outscore their opponents, emerging the victor at the end of the bracket.

This actually isn't the first time Fortnite has held a collaboration with soccer kits. Back in 2018, during the Football World Cup, a litany of soccer kits based on nations around the world were added to the game for a limited time. I also recall a soccer pitch being introduced to the Battle Royale island at the time, which was absolutely the site for chaos and destruction at the time.

For everything you need to know about Fortnite's in-game currency before the Kickoff Set launches this week, head over to our free Fortnite V-Bucks guide for more.