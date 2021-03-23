Fortnite and Tomb Raider collide with the Mystery at Croft Manor experience

The Mystery at Croft Manor experience is now live in Fortnite Creative, following on from Lara Croft’s inclusion in the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass.

This crossover event see’s Lara Croft’s infamous home, Croft Manor, recreated in its entirety within Fortnite Creative mode for a special event. Winston, Lara’s faithful – and occasionally frozen – butler has been seeing strange lights coming from within the Manor, and has tasked Lara and co with figuring out the source of these mysterious illuminations.

From the trailer we can see the classic main hall of Lara’s home, along with all the creaking staircases and secret doors hidden behind bookshelves that we’d expect. There does seem to be a lot more lava in Lara’s mansion than we remembered, though. And ancient puzzle mechanisms, though we expect she’s had plenty of time to scavenge them during her 25-year run as a Tomb Raider .

You can access the Mystery at Croft Manor from the Creative mode menu. It’s accessible on all platforms including PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC.

The event will be a featured creation from now until March 30 2021. You can still access the Mystery at Croft Manor hub after that by using the code 0116-9392-3142 to find the creation.

If you complete the Mystery at Croft Manor experience you will unlock a redemption code which unlocks a Lara Croft Spray in Fortnite, though this code can only be redeemed between March 23 - March 31, so don’t miss out.

(Image credit: Epic Games/Square Enix)

Fortnite is no stranger to huge crossovers, whether it’s Marvel events that bring Thanos into the fray, or the Baba Yaga himself, John Wick turning up for a showdown. But this is certainly the biggest event that we’ve seen in the Creative mode and we love to see Croft Manor recreated in all its splendour - complete with the walk-in freezer of course.

Creative mode allows players to design their own maps, games, and experiences within the Fortnite world and then share those creations online for everyone to enjoy. These creations range from minor mods and tweaks to the classic Fortnite formula, all the way up to creating new games in different genres - we’re particularly hooked on Fortnite Creative mode platformers .