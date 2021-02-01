Square launches Tomb Raider 25th anniversary website and teases "franchise announcements" for 2021

Tomb Raider is coming up on its 25th anniversary, and in celebration Square Enix has launched a website chronicling the series' history and teased "franchise announcements" coming in 2021.

Square Enix says the anniversary website will focus on a single Tomb Raider game each month with deep-dives, "nostalgic media deep from the archives," new dev interviews and live playthroughs from Crystal Dynamics, and more.

"Over the last 25 years Tomb Raider has become more than a game and Lara Croft has risen to become a cultural icon," said Crystal Dynamics studio head Scot Amos. "We're so proud to be a part of this rich tapestry of adventure, but we recognize the true credit belongs to the fans! The amazing Tomb Raider community has made all of this possible and we look forward to celebrating with them his historic milestone and for many decades to come."

There's already a number of neat website features celebrating the series, like a beautifully reimagined front cover for the first Tomb Raider game and an in-depth account of items, relics, and artifacts from the series.

In a press release, Square says several announcements are planned for this year. We can't be sure, but it sure seems like one of those is a new Tomb Raider game. Crystal Dynamics recently teased the next entry just a few days ago and said that it would "unify" the timelines of the reboot trilogy and the original games.

We're also looking forward to the Tomb Raider movie sequel and the Tomb Raider anime series.