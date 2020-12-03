Popular

Former Naughty Dog dev reveals long-hidden Uncharted easter egg in The Last of Us

The next time you're playing the 'Beach' map from The Last of Us multiplayer, be on the lookout for a familiar seaplane

Hog Wild from Uncharted: Drake's Fortune
For seven years, Victor "Sully" Sullivan's seaplane from the Uncharted series has been lying in tatters in a multiplayer map for The Last of Us, and no one noticed. 

This isn't canon, mind, as former Naughty Dog dev Rodney Reece revealed in a tweet that he simply used the model of the Hog Wild plane from Uncharted: Drake's Fortune and worked it into the 'Beach' map from The Last of Us multiplayer mode Factions. As far as I know, the little Easter egg hasn't been flagged anywhere online.

Of course, the real story of the Hog Wild's fate is resolved in Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, when it was downed by anti-aircraft fire in the jungle and suspended in a tree. If you want to invent your own canon, just pretend that at some point after the zombie apocalypse, a group of scavengers found the wreckage, restored it into a working plane, and then crashed it into the Beach map from The Last of Us because they left a screw loose somewhere.

Uncharted: Drake's Fortune

Naughty Dog is well-known for leaving cheeky little Easter eggs all over its games. Hell, in Uncharted 4 you literally have to play through a Crash Bandicoot level. The Last of Us 2 is absolutely littered with references to past Naughty Dog games, and Crash and Coco pay tribute to Nate Drake in the latest Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time video.

