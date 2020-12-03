Former Naughty Dog dev reveals long-hidden Uncharted easter egg in The Last of Us

For seven years, Victor "Sully" Sullivan's seaplane from the Uncharted series has been lying in tatters in a multiplayer map for The Last of Us, and no one noticed.

This isn't canon, mind, as former Naughty Dog dev Rodney Reece revealed in a tweet that he simply used the model of the Hog Wild plane from Uncharted: Drake's Fortune and worked it into the 'Beach' map from The Last of Us multiplayer mode Factions. As far as I know, the little Easter egg hasn't been flagged anywhere online.

You know, here is an easter egg I've been holding onto since 2013. In the Last of Us on the map "Beach," there are remnants of a propeller plane. That plane is Sully's plane from Uncharted 1.Not saying that's canon. But I took it from U1, broke it into pieces, & put it there. pic.twitter.com/SQjFXn68HZDecember 3, 2020

Of course, the real story of the Hog Wild's fate is resolved in Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, when it was downed by anti-aircraft fire in the jungle and suspended in a tree. If you want to invent your own canon, just pretend that at some point after the zombie apocalypse, a group of scavengers found the wreckage, restored it into a working plane, and then crashed it into the Beach map from The Last of Us because they left a screw loose somewhere.

(Image credit: Naughty Dog (via Fandom))

Naughty Dog is well-known for leaving cheeky little Easter eggs all over its games. Hell, in Uncharted 4 you literally have to play through a Crash Bandicoot level. The Last of Us 2 is absolutely littered with references to past Naughty Dog games, and Crash and Coco pay tribute to Nate Drake in the latest Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time video.

