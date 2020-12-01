Crash Bandicoot references Uncharted 4 easter egg in new video

Crash and Coco pay homage to Uncharted 4 in a new video for Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time.

The official Crash Bandicoot Twitter account posted the new video yesterday which shows the video game siblings playing Naughty Dog's Uncharted 4.

This is in reference to the beginning chapter of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, where main characters Nathan Drake and Elena play the original Crash Bandicoot on the PS1. The cutscene was a massive surprise to those who played, and was one of the most talked about easter eggs at the time. To make things better, the scene was even playable, where you were able to take control of Crash and attempt to beat Elena's high score.

The new video pays homage to that scene, as we see Crash and Coco sitting on a couch playing one of the later chapters in Uncharted 4, as Coco can be seen attempting to climb up the bell tower set piece, and when it looks like Coco is about to fail the mission, she succeeds at the last second with Crash cheering her on.

Recently, a Crash 4 player discovered that the ending of the game has a secret logo that could be hinting at a possible sequel. The video evidence shows how a new image appears on the TV after you use spin attack to switch the channels. Usually, only callbacks to other Crash games are there, but this player discovered a mystery symbol, bringing up questions about a fifth installment in the series.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time launched last month for the PS4 and Xbox One.

