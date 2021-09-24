First look at Emily in Paris season 2 promises bold outfits and new adventures

Sacre bleu – Netflix has revealed the first look at Emily in Paris season 2.

The new photos show Emily (Lily Collins) with her friends Mindy (Ashley Park) and Camille (Camille Razat), all in typically ostentatious outfits, as well as her hanging out with her neighbor Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and talking to her firm's client Antoine (William Abadie) in a busy cocktail bar. Plus, there's a shot of Emily with new character Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) against a backdrop of the Eiffel Tower at night. Très romantic.

Season 1 of the show was released in October 2020 and follows Emily, a 20-something American who moves to Paris to provide an American point of view to a luxury French marketing company. Cultures clash as she adjusts to the challenges of life in Paris while juggling her career, new friendships and love life in the 10-part half hour series. It was created by Darren Star, who's best known for creating Sex in the City.

According to Netflix, it was the streamer's most popular comedy series of 2020, with 58 million households tuning in during its first month on the platform. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the show received several award nominations, including Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy at this year's Golden Globes.