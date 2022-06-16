Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade launches on Steam this week

Steam Deck support is confirmed

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade is coming to Steam on June 17, Square Enix has announced.

The PC port has been available on the Epic Games Store since December 2021, but you'll be able to pick it up on Valve's storefront soon, if that's where you prefer to buy your PC games. If you haven't played the Intergrade version before, it includes a new story DLC centred around Yuffie, new Classic difficulty settings, a photo mode, and various visual and performance enhancements.

