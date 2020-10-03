FIFA 21 celebrations list: How to do all of the new and old celebrations

Big news on the FIFA 21 celebrations front: both the “Shush” and “A-OK” moves from FIFA 20 have been removed to curb player toxicity. Thankfully, there are numerous fresh dances, spins and other crazy finishers in FIFA 21 to replace those lost: such as cry baby, disbelief, and royal wave. All your old favourites - the guitar dance, thumb suck, telephone and flying bird are back too: find out how to do them all in our FIFA 21 celebrations guide.

New FIFA 21 celebrations list

The are 14 new FIFA 21 celebrations. Here's how to do them all…



'A' Signature Celebration: Press X

Binoculars Signature Celebration: Press X

Cry Baby: Run to the camera

Peace: Hold R1 and double tap Square

Selfie: Run to the ad boards

Disbelief: Hold R2 and move right stick down

Knee Slide Spin: Hold L1 and move right stick up, left, down, right

Royal Wave: Press circle (random celebration)

Finger Twist Signature Celebration: Press X

Dance and Spin: Hold R2 and flick the right stick right twice

Hope and Point: Hold R2 and flick the right stick down twice

Surf and Flex: Hold L2 and flick the right stick down then up

Relax: Hold R2 and hold the right stick left

Camera Swipe: Run to the camera

FIFA 21 celebrations: FIFA 20 favourites

All of these first appeared in FIFA 20:

Scissors: Hold L1, press Square

Challenge: Hold L2, double tap Square

Twist Flip/Spinning Frog: Hold L2, spin RS anti-clockwise

One Eye: Hold R2, press R3

Swagger: Hold R1, double tap Circle

Nailbiter: Hold R2, hold RS up

Pigeon: Hold R1, press R3

Guitar Dance: Hold R1, flick RS up twice

Knee Slide: Hold R1, flick RS left twice

Speed Walk: Hold L2, flick RS right twice

Hand Spring/Power Slide: Hold L1, spin RS clockwise

FIFA 21 celebrations: Basics

Signature: X

Random: Circle

Cancel: L1 + R1

FIFA 21 celebrations: Running Moves

Thumb Suck: Hold Square

Arms Out: Tap Square, Hold Square

Wrist Flick: Tap Triangle, Hold Triangle

Aeroplane: Hold R3

Point to Sky: Hold RS up

Telephone: Hold RS down

Can You Hear Me?: Hold RS left

Hands Out: Flick RS right, hold RS left

Come On!: Flick RS left, hold RS right

Blow Kisses: Flick RS down, hold RS up

Double Arm Swing: Flick RS up, hold RS down

Flying Bird: Flick RS right, hold RS right

Hand on Head: Flick RS left, hold RS left

Heart Symbol: Flick RS down, hold RS down

Arms Pointing Up: Flick RS up, hold RS up

Windmill: Spin RS clockwise

FIFA 21 celebrations: Finishing Moves

Selection 2

X: Hold L1, flick RS down twice

Floor Spin: Hold L1, spin RS anti-clockwise

Timber: Hold L2, press Circle

Cell Phone: Hold L2, press Square

Hypnosis: Hold L2, press Triangle

Show Respect: Hold L1, double tap Circle

Stir the Pot: Hold L2, double tap Triangle

Point to the Sky: Hold L1, press Circle

Spanish Dance: Hold L2, flick RS up twice

Elbow: Hold R1, double tap Triangle

The Salute: Hold R1, press Triangle

Selection 3

Mannequin: Hold L2, hold RS up

I Can't Hear You: Hold L2, hold RS right

Heart: Hold L2, hold RS down

Brick Fall: Hold L2, hold RS left

Pipe: Hold L2, flick RS up then down

Scorpion: Hold L2, flick RS left then right

Who Am I: Hold L2, flick RS right then left

Neighbourhood: Hold L2, flick RS down twice

Knee Slide Fail: Hold L2, flick RS left twice

Mask: Hold L1, flick RS up twice

Break Dance: Hold R1, flick RS right twice

Riding the Wave: Hold L1, press Triangle

Selection 4

Praise on Knees: Hold R2, hold RS left

Backwards Worm: Hold R1, spin RS anti-clockwise

Uncontrolled Backflip: Hold R2, spin RS clockwise

Handstand: Hold R2, spin RS anti-clockwise

Chest Thump: Hold R2, flick RS down twice

Chest Slide: Hold L1, flick RS down then up

KO: Hold L1, double tap Square

Right Here Right Now: Hold R1, press Circle

Hand Bite: Hold L2, flick RS down then up

Stand Tall: Hold R1, hold RS left

Little Brother: Hold L2, double tap Circle

Old Man: Hold L2, press R3

Selection 5

Kiss the Ground: Hold R2, hold RS right

Fall to Knees & Beg: Hold R2, hold RS down

Backflips: Hold R2, double tap Square

Slide on Back: Hold R1, double tap Square

Waddle: Hold L2, spin RS clockwise

Golf Swing: Hold R1, flick RS left then right

Matador: Hold R2, flick RS down then up

Dance 1: Hold R2, flick RS up then down

Dance 3: Hold R2, flick RS right then left

Push Ups: Hold R1, flick RS right then left

The Worm: Hold R1, spin RS clockwise

Dance: Hold R1, flick RS down twice

Selection 6

Spin & Fall: Hold R2, flick RS up twice

Seated Rowing: Hold R2, flick RS right twice

Knee Walk: Hold R2, press Square

Cradle Swing: Hold R2, press Triangle

Kiss the Ring: Hold R2, double tap Triangle

Flying Dive: Hold R1, hold RS up

Karate Kicks: Hold R1, hold RS right

Jump Kicks: Hold R1, hold RS down

Big Man: Hold L1, hold RS right

Baby Girl: Hold L1, hold RS left

Selection 7

Walk Like Me: Hold L1, flick RS left then right

Giddy Up: Hold L1, press R3

Calm Down: Hold L1, double tap Triangle

Phone It In: Hold L1, hold RS up

Motorbike: Hold L1, hold RS down

Hang Loose: Hold L1, flick RS up then down

Muevelo: Hold L1, flick RS right then left

Patty Cake: Hold L1, flick RS right twice

