Get the Farmland code in Warzone and see the day 1 tease for the next Call of Duty

The Farmland Code in Warzone unlocks the first of what looks building Call of Duty 2020 teasers full of codes, info and hints to the next game, which is almost certainly Black Ops shaped in some way.

There's a catch though: as a sudden and very focused point of interest it is an absolute murder zone in Call of Duty Warzone that's tough to get a look at thanks to the influx of traffic there, and especially the opportunistic [redacted] hanging around for easy kills. Because of that let's just round up the info and save you a trip.

Farmland Code Warzone

(Image credit: Activision)

The farmhouse code and location, along with others, are appearing at the pawntakespawnteaser site. Videos are currently appearing, teasing old footage of different historical periods. The Farm code was revealed on August 14 along with a video of 1961-62 footage and this code which appeared on the player:

Coordinates shown pic.twitter.com/VDtZpNT3bFAugust 14, 2020

Farm Location Warzone

(Image credit: Activision)

The code includes H6, a grid reference directing you to the Warzone Farmland location on the southern eastern edge of the map. The specific building, or barn, you're after almost directly under the floating sign for the area as you drop in.

(Image credit: Activision)

When you land head in through the door under the eaves and you'll see another door inside with a keypad.

(Image credit: Activision)

Ignore the keypad as trying to open the door will open up the code prompt anyway. Enter the Farmland Warzone code from above:

49285163

Enter that code and you'll be able to open the door where you'll find mention of codes, secret documents and a host of clues for.... something...

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty best loadouts | Call of Duty Warzone tips | Call of Duty Warzone map | Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack | Call of Duty Warzone Error codes | Is Call of Duty Warzone down? | Call of Duty Warzone crossplay| Best Call of Duty Warzone gun | Best Call of Duty Warzone perks| Warzone best sniper | Warzone best Grau loadout | Warzone M4 builds | Warzone best shotgun | Warzone best pistol | Warzone MP5 builds | Warzone AUG loadouts | Warzone best SMGs