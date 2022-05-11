Will the Evil Dead game have crossplay? It's a good question considering it's a multiplayer game - as cross platform compatibility between PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC would allow players to team up in greater numbers while reigniting another round of rivalry between console and PC, controllers and mouse/keyboard). Coming up we explain if the Evil Dead game will have crossplay and cross platform support below, and what we know about it.

Will the Evil Dead game have crossplay and cross-platform support?

Summon all of your friends - Evil Dead: The Game will have full cross-play between PC and consoles! pic.twitter.com/WKU5YAluZYFebruary 8, 2022 See more

Yes, it seems like Evil Dead: The Game will indeed support full crossplay and cross-platform compatibility at launch, as announced in the official Tweet shown above. Admittedly there's no detail on how it might work at time of writing, or what might be required. Standard practice at the moment (as shown in games like Bloodhunt and Warzone) is to have the players create accounts specific to that game that carry over. So rather than using your Xbox account or PSN account, you'd use your Call of Duty account, your Bloodhunt account - or, possibly, your Evil Dead account.

But right now the only info we can find on crossplay is that it will exist, in some form or another. Regardless, that's information that should help inform purchases for players wanting to know if they'll be able to play with their friends on separate and distinct consoles/platforms.

As for the best console/platform to play it on… well, that's hard to say right now. Without seeing how the game runs on different platforms it's impossible to know which provides the best experience, though as with many games that make use of accuracy, mouse and keyboard traditionally provide more pinpoint power. We've also seen that while the game is intended to come to Nintendo Switch, it's not clear when that'll be, with the official site simply stating that it is "coming soon."