Is the Evil Dead game going to be on Game Pass?

Is the Evil Dead game on Game Pass, and if not, will it be? It certainly seems like the kind of game that's made for Game Pass - online multiplayer, slightly different to the standard, and experimental enough that some might want to try it without committing to a full purchase. Splattering Deadites isn't necessarily for everyone, so it's worth making use of the opportunity to test the game first - but that assumes it's even on Game Pass! We'll discuss that just below.

Is Evil Dead: The Game on Xbox Game Pass?

No, right now Evil Dead: The Game is not on Xbox Game Pass - it's solely something that can be purchased on its respective consoles and platforms rather than coming as a part of any subscription service.

Obviously this isn't ideal - again, it seems like a pretty perfect candidate for Game Pass, much like Dead by Daylight - but considering Evil Dead's development wasn't tied to Microsoft or Xbox in any specific way, it's entirely possible that they want to make sure that the game can have actual sales before moving it onto a service like Game Pass in the future. Oh, and speaking of which…

Will Evil Dead: The Game be coming to Game Pass in the future?

At time of writing there is no indication that Evil Dead: The Game will be coming to Game Pass in the future, post-launch, though that goes both ways - there's also no indication that this couldn't happen either. Again, it's more likely that this becomes more plausible once initial sales are out of the way - though this is purely speculative, of course, taken from looking at past business practices of comparable games. It's entirely possible that it'll never be on Game Pass, or that it will be on within the month (Game Pass has a habit of often adding and removing games with little warning).