Does the Evil Dead game have single player mode, or a story campaign for players to enjoy on their own? If you've seen the promotional material around Ash Williams' latest gruesome adventure, you'll know that the game features asymmetrical multiplayer in which players go up against giant Deadite horrors in an attempt to bring it down. But that doesn't necessarily mean that you can't play on your own, right? We'll explain if Evil Dead The Game has a single player mode and a campaign - the answer being a little more complicated than you'd probably think.

Can you play the Evil Dead game in single player?

(Image credit: Boss Team Games)

Yes, it looks like Evil Dead will have single player options - though available information at time of writing makes it seem like they won't be hugely extensive. Effectively, those who want to play the main game on their own can select an option where other players are substituted by AI bots, allowing them to deal with Deadites without the panic of other people getting in the way ( thanks, PCGamesN ).

That doesn't necessarily translate to an offline mode though - there's no indication either way right now if players will need to be hooked up to the internet for their gameplay or not, even in the single player. It doesn't seem like there'd be any need for it from what we've seen, but it's still possible that the game requires it for features or mechanics not yet demonstrated.

Does the Evil Dead game have a story campaign?

(Image credit: Boss Team Games)

This one is a little harder to answer - in a recent interview , Saber’s Chief Creative Officer Tim Willits was asked about Evil Dead: The Game's progress and gave the following reply:

"What's really exciting about this game is it has so many different aspects to it. Your asymmetrical PVP, you can play with your friends, and you even have a couple of side missions where you can play by yourself."

Further information has since been revealed, stating that there will be "bonus single-player missions (that) pay homage to classic Evil Dead scenes and lore" ( thanks, Bloody Disgusting ).

It seems like there will indeed be some story experiences, but probably not what people consider to be a full campaign. More likely it seems like we'll see playable "best of" Evil Dead franchise moments, though the exact details still remain to be seen.