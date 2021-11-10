Eternals post-credits scene almost featured the new Captain America

The Eternals post-credits scene almost featured another superhero – Anthony Mackie's Captain America.

"There was a version where Sam [Wilson] turned up at the very, very end, in one of the post-credits, but I think it was something that... You're going to see these worlds collide, but it's gonna take a little bit longer than people are gonna expect," Eternals writers Kaz and Ryan Firpo told Screen Rant.

"Plus, I think in terms of the timeline, we just lost Tony, we just lost Cap, Natasha's gone, Hulk is currently working on himself I think to make himself human rather than smart Hulk, so I think that all the Avengers were just pretty busy," they continued. "I think we're happening more or less concurrently with Falcon and Winter Soldier, so everyone's got their hands full and I think you're gonna start to see the groundwork has been laid for something that's gonna happen in a very big way soon."

The tease of groundwork is intriguing, hinting that the MCU is once again building up to one big storyline. What that is remains to be seen as Marvel Phase 4 continues, though.

While we didn't see the new Cap in Eternals, he will be returning in the upcoming Captain America 4. Further details on the project are entirely under wraps at the moment.

The final version of the Eternals post-credits scene that made it to screen saw (spoiler alert!) the introduction of Harry Styles as Thanos' brother Eros, as well as Kit Harington's Dane Whitman warned off from touching a sword by none other than Mahershala Ali's Blade.

The next MCU project to hit our screens will be Hawkeye, which lands on Disney Plus this November 24. In the meantime, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get up to speed on the MCU.