EOFY 2020 gaming deals in Australia

June is a special time in Australia, because it's the beginning of a new financial year. Actually, scratch that: who cares about new financial years? What we care about is tax returns, and retailers know we like to spend our tax returns, just as much as they like to dispense of as much stock as possible. End-of-financial-year sales are already cropping up and it's not even June, so it's definitely worth keeping your ears to ground. Or letting us do it for you.

While COVID-19 lockdown restrictions are slowly relaxing in Australia, the bargains available through online retailers will be many and varied. The sales normally occur between June 1 and June 30, unless you're Amazon, which has already kicked off its Mid-Year Sale, which is basically an end-of-financial-year sale in all but name.

As a result, at the time of writing (May 29) the deals are pretty thin on the ground, and mostly on Amazon. But we'll be keeping this page updated throughout June whenever something good pops up.

Without further ado:

Nintendo Switch games

Super Mario Maker 2 | AU$58 (usually AU$79.95)

A truly evergreen Mario game: play Nintendo's campaign, then make your own, and then play tens of thousands of user creations. Via Amazon.View Deal

Darksiders Genesis | AU$39 (usually AU$59.95)

A nice saving on this rather excellent ARPG set in the Darksiders universe. Boasts local cooperative play and a helluva lot of loot. Via Amazon.View Deal

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy | AU$19 (usually AU$69.95)

If you're a fan of SNK's lavishly illustrated fighting games, this is a good title to have on hand. Via Amazon.

View Deal

PS4 games

Death Stranding | AU$34 (usually AU$99.95)

Hideo Kojima's audacious trekking adventure might seem like a risky proposition at full price, but when it's this heavily discounted it's probably worth taking the chance (also: it's really good). Via Amazon.View Deal

Spider-Man | AU$19

Just under twenty bucks for this silky-smooth open world superhero adventure, which was one of the best games of 2018. Via Amazon.View Deal

God of War | AU$16 (usually $24.95)

Sony's acclaimed reboot turns Kratos into the best dad ever. It's also a gorgeous open world adventure that'll go down as one of the classics of the PS4 generation. Via Amazon.View Deal

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition | AU$16 (usually $24.95)

Aloy's stirring sandbox adventure is likely to get a sequel for PS5, so if you've yet to pump 100+ hours into this PS4 classic, now's a better time than ever to get started. Via Amazon.View Deal

Prey | AU$14.95

From the acclaimed creators of the Dishonored series comes this excellently spooky sci-fi immersive sim. Watch out for the mimics. Via Amazon.View Deal

In addition to the above, all of the following games are also AU$16 on Amazon for a limited time.

Gran Turismo Sport

The Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Bloodborne

Nioh



PS4 Accessories

PlayStation VR with camera and VR Worlds | AU$259 (usually AU$419.95)

This is probably the best way to get into VR if you own a PS4. Better still, this headset will be compatible with PS5 when it releases later this year. Via Amazon.View Deal