Elden Ring speedruns headline the SGDQ 2022 schedule, twice

The schedule for Summer Games Done Quick 2022 has arrived, and the annual speed gaming marathon is headlined by two different Elden Ring speedruns.

SGDQ 2022 kicks off on Sunday, June 26 at 12pm ET, with a randomized Shadow of the Colossus boss rush by RUBIEHART that's expected to come in under 47 minutes. You can see the full schedule at the official site, but other highlights include a 120 shine run of Super Mario Sunshine in three hours, a relay race through Super Mario World, and runs through new games like Tunic and Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

The show concludes on Saturday, July 2 with not just one, but two runs through Elden Ring. First, catalystz is set for an 'all remembrances' run that will take him though all of the game's major bosses in under two hours. Then, HYP3RSOMNIAC will get through an any% Elden Ring run in about 30 minutes.

The fastest Elden Ring speedruns are well under ten minutes at this point, but the normal any% category puts restrictions on the zip glitch that's behind those absurd times.

SGDQ 2022 will once again benefit Doctors Without Borders. Last year's event raised nearly $3 million for the organization.

This will be the first Games Done Quick event to be held in-person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees at the event in Bloomington, Minnesota will be required to wear masks and provide proof of vaccination.

The entire event, from June 26 through July 2, will be streamed on Twitch.

