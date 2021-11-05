Elden Ring characters and classes revealed for the network test

The Elden Ring network test will let you select one of five intrepid adventurers to play as next week, and you can get start getting acquainted with them all right now.

The game's official Twitter account shared an image of the five Tarnished, which seem to be pre-made heroes for the purposes of the Elden Ring network test - after all, FromSoftware wants you to spend as much time as possible testing out Elden Ring in real-life network conditions, not fiddling with the character creator. Each one represents a distinct class, with the Warrior, Enchanted Knight, Prophet, Champion, and Bloody Wolf represented, and all five come with a choice of two body types.

In seven days, these five brave Tarnished will cross the Sea of Fog.#ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/t7SNykhr3ENovember 5, 2021 See more

If you're curious, Bloody Wolf - on top of having the most hardcore name - is also the character with the dark armor and distinct helmet (no, not that one) that has shown up in much of the promotional materials for Elden Ring so far. The test is set to run for five, three-hour long windows starting on Friday, November 12, so you could play one character in each window and try them all, if you're in a sampler pack kind of mood.

While we're waiting for the test to begin, you can make sure you didn't miss any details from this week's big reveals with our list of 7 things we learned from Elden Ring's 15-minute gameplay reveal - including the ability to jump, which could make or break Elden Ring as part of the greater Soulsborne legacy.