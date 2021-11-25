eBay Australia will have Xbox Series X bundles for Black Friday

If you've been scouring the internet for Xbox Series X stock in Australia, you'll know that it can be a frustrating process. But here's a rare treat: Xbox Series X stock is dropping tomorrow, November 26—that's Black Friday—at 8am. Not only is stock coming, but for once we have forewarning!

There are some caveats, though: this is a bundle via The Gamesmen's eBay store, so rather than paying AU$749 for a Series X by itself, you'll need to lay out AU$1,250. Before you click away, that price is brilliant for what you're getting, and since the bundle usually goes for AU$1,349.70, you're saving AU$109.70 overall.

Here's what's included:

Xbox Series X console

Xbox Elite Series 2 controller

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Far Cry 6

Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition

The offer goes live on Friday, November 26 at 8am, Sydney time and is exclusive to eBay Plus members; if you're not one of the latter, you can still take advantage by signing up for a free 30-day trial. Stock is limited to 300 bundles, so it's going to be a mad rush to get one. Make sure you're prepared!

