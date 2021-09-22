eBay Australia is giving away a stack of PS5 bundles again

The race to buy a PS5 in Australia is extremely competitive: every time we get a PS5 stock update it's usually sold out in a flash. It's not fun at all, but here's an opportunity that might work out for you: eBay Australia is giving away 48 PS5 prize packs, with a value of AU$1,602 each.

And no, that's not because that's the scalpers price for a PS5, it's because the bundle includes more than just the console. Here's what you're getting:

PlayStation 5 console

PS5 Midnight Black DualSense controller

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

FIFA 22

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Far Cry 6

Pulse 3D wireless heaadset

DualSense charging station

PS5 HD camera

PS5 media remote

As per usual, entering the competition is a little involved, but not that bad. You need to sign up for an eBay Plus 30 day trial, or else sign up for eBay Plus for AU$4.99 a month – note that this needs to be done during the competition period, which starts later today (Thursday, September 23) at 10am. Also note that if you've used a trial before you won't be able to again, unless you create a new account at a new email address.

Once you've signed up, you'll need to SMS eBay with your registered email address. The number for that is +61 480 000 020. According to eBay you'll "double your chances" of winning if you purchase a Plus item during the competition period.

The competition entry period lasts a week, kicking off at 10am on Thursday, September 23, and finishing up at midnight on September 30. Full details of the competition will go live here at 10am on September 23.

Sure, there's only 48 bundles among tens of thousands of Australians looking for a PS5, but you never know! Entering this comp might be easier than actually buying a console.