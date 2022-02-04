Who to give the radio transmitter to in Dying Light 2 Broadcast

The Dying Light 2 Broadcast radio transmitter choice tasks you with deciding who gets the VNC Tower radio, between Jack Matt, Frank, or Juan. Prior to this you’ll either have been helping Jack Matt with a plan to use the radio transmitter for the Peacekeepers, or Juan in his attempts to spy on Jack. Things get more complicated when Frank gets involved, making this a tricky decision with big consequences later down the line. Here’s what you need to know about the radio transmitter choices in the Dying Light 2 Broadcast story quest.

Give the radio transmitter to Jack Matt, Frank, or Juan in Dying Light 2?

The Dying Light 2 Broadcast quest is a big one in the main story and sees you making a crucial decision over who gets control of the radio transmitter in Villedor. Ultimately, it comes down to Peacekeepers or Survivors choice, as with the Dying Light 2 Water Tower choice, but it affects events much further into the story and towards the end of the game. Partial spoilers for the end of Dying Light 2 follow, so be aware as you continue reading.

Note that Juan’s involvement only happens based on previous Dying Light 2 Juan choices that you will have made during the Welcome On Board quest, but we’ll explain the effects of these choices in more detail further down. In short, siding with Juan means you have the option to give the radio transmitter to Juan or Frank, but if you stuck with helping Jack Matt earlier, you have the option to give the transmitter to Jack or Frank, instead of Juan.

After a lot of setting up, you’ll enter the VNC Tower with a squad of Peacekeepers and will begin your climb. Things obviously go awry, leaving Aiden to ascend the tower and reach the radio transmitter on his own. Along the way you’ll receive some advice from the drunken Survivor has-been, Frank, about reaching the top of the tower, and you’ll even get yourself a grappling hook.

As you near the top and you’re about to make your decision on who to give the radio transmitter to, you’ll have Frank speaking to you over the radio. He’ll tell you about his idea to set up a New Hope Radio for the Survivors of Villedor and will persuade you to consider the option. With this fresh in your mind, your previous agreements with either Jack Matt or Juan will be at risk. Now you must decide who you’ll give the radio transmitter to out of Jack Matt, Juan, or Frank.

Give the transmitter to Jack Matt

This choice is only available to you if you decided to stick with helping Jack Matt during a conversation with Juan in the Welcome On Board quest. If you went down this path, you would have been sent to retrieve some UV lamps from a man called Demoulin for Jack Matt prior to climbing the VNC Tower.

Giving the transmitter to Jack Matt has the immediate effect of giving total control of the radio to the Peacekeepers, causing propaganda to be blasted out across the city. Later on, you’ll have to help Jack with boosting the signal by activating extra antennas, which will eventually lead to you locating a key character for later in the story. Towards the end of Dying Light 2, when a missile strike is about to hit, the Peacekeepers do not use the transmitter to warn anyone of the strike, causing a lot of casualties.

Give the transmitter to Juan

This Dying Light 2 radio transmitter choice is only available to you if you agreed to help Juan spy on Jack Matt during the Welcome On Board quest. Making this choice will have led you to meeting a former GRE scientist called Kurt prior to climbing the tower. Kurt will fix a bug device for you as part of the Cathedral quest.

Allowing Juan to gain control of the radio transmitter means you will actually give it to the Peacekeepers and Jack Matt, but you will also plant Juan’s bug, allowing him to spy on them. In the cutscene after you make this choice, you’ll see the Peacekeepers using the radio to spout some propaganda and will then see Juan looking very pleased with himself.

As with giving control over the transmitter to Jack Matt, Juan and the Peacekeepers are unable to warn the people of Villedor of the incoming missile strike and so lots of people die as a result.

Give the transmitter to Frank

The option to give the radio transmitter to Frank is always available regardless of your choices in previous missions, so don’t worry about missing this one. Following through on Frank’s request will give control of the radio transmitter to the Survivors, thus allowing Frank to establish New Hope Radio.

Soon after, you’ll be tasked with boosting the signal by activating more antennas which will also lead you to locating a key character for later in the story. Later on, Frank is able to use New Hope Radio to warn fellow Survivors of the impending missile strike and they are able to evacuate with minimal casualties.

