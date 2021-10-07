Dune final trailer reminds us "this is just the beginning"

The final Dune trailer has just dropped, and it's got plenty of footage we've never seen before.

Denis Villeneuve's Dune is releasing in theaters and HBO Max October 22, so this is the last trailer we'll see before the long-awaited film hits theaters. This trailer dives deep into the story from Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic that pits House Atreides against House Harkonnen in an epic battle across the stars set far into the future.

House Atreides includes Duke Leto, played by Oscar Isaac (who recently called the film a "masterpiece "), his son Paul, played by Timothée Chalamet, and his wife Jessica, played by Rebecca Ferguson. The Atreides' arch-nemeses are the Harkonnens, led by the terrifying Baron, played by Stellan Skarsgård.

The final Dune trailer sets up the story rather neatly, showing the Harkonnen's attack on the Atreides family who recently relocated to the desert planet Arrakis. "This is an extermination," Paul says - and it certainly seems like it will be. But there's a glimmer of hope on the horizon - Paul's dreams/visions of a woman named Chani, played by Zendaya. "This is just the beginning," she tells both Paul and the audience at the end of the trailer, a lovely reminder that this upcoming film is just covering part one of the sci-fi novel.

There's plenty of other never-before-seen footage interspersed throughout the trailer, including new fight scenes and a great look at the ornithopter, a cool flying vehicle used to traverse the planet. Keen-eyed Dune fans will notice one very special scene in particular: someone riding the legendary sandworm, an ancient species that rules the deserts of Arakkis. I won't say who that is, for spoiler's sake.