Duds for the underdogs: Scott Pilgrim Avatar gear rolls out on XBLA

Those who've read the comic or glimpsed the movie marketing blitz know that Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World is a balls-out love letter to all things gaming and geeky. It's fitting, then, that Microsoft has decided to return the feelings with its own line of Pilgrim-esque Avatar gear.

Available now, gamers can play dress-up with 13 tees, outfits and props inspired by the upcoming movie and soon-to-be-released XBLA game. Got points? Scott Pilgrim vs the World avatar gear sells from 80 Microsoft points (MP) for logo'd character tees, 240 MP for Scott's shiny red guitar and 400 MP for complete Ramona and Scott Pilgrim outfits.

While the outfits themselves are fairly generic (Scott's outfit comes across more like Shaggy from Scooby-Doo), odds are if you're a die-hard fan of the franchise, you'll have enough die-hard online fans to 'get it'.

Scott Pilgrim vs The World Avatar Gear can be purchased via the XBLA store or atthe online store. Perpetually confused Michael Cera masks have yet to be announced.

August 11, 2010



How many game callouts are "hidden" in the comic's pages? Let's look at them all and find out









... is still pretty f***ing awesome!