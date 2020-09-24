DualSense pre-orders - get a spare PS5 controller here

You can now pre-order a DualSense PS5 controller ahead of the console's November release, which is essential if you're a fan of local multiplayer or just want to make sure you've always got a spare one charged and good to go when the battery dies. The console is already selling out, so be sure to check out our PS5 pre-order page for the latest stock updates.

So far, we've only seen the DualSense pre-orders over at Amazon for £59.99 in the UK, while we're looking at $69.99 at Amazon in the US and AU$109 in Australia. That's about the price we expected for the cutting edge PS5 controller, in all honesty, and we wouldn't expect to see anything better today. If you're really lucky you might see a fraction knocked off for the upcoming Black Friday deals, but we think it's just as likely they'll all be sold out by then anyway.

US DualSense PS5 controller pre-order | $69.99 at Amazon

Looking to pre-order a DualSense PS5 controller in the States?Amazon has them in stock right now. It's this or a really long USB-C charging cable at launch, folks. And do you really want to risk tripping over it and crashing your new PS5 onto the floor? As someone that had to do an amazing diving catch to avoid just that with his launch-day PS3 back in the day, I can safely it's not something I'd recommend.

UK DualSense PS5 controller pre-order | £59.99 at Amazon

Other stores should hopefully get some pre-order stock today, but we imagine all prices will be exactly the same at all of them, so we'd jump on any stock you see if you want to guarantee getting one at launch.

Australia DualSense PS5 controller pre-order | AU$109 at Amazon

The DualSense is now available to pre-order at Amazon in Australia, and the price is about what you'd expect considering the RRP in the US and UK. At this stage, there's no sign that stock will be difficult to get: Amazon promises that "this item will be released on November 12, 2020" - the launch day for PS5.View Deal

We were really hoping Sony would unveil a bunch of new color options for the DualSense, like the all-black model we've seen doing the rounds online. Clearly a fan-made mock up, but we dared to dream.

This is par for the course for Sony though. More colors will be coming, but just probably not this year. The same goes for the rumored interchangeable faceplates or different color console releases.

When thinking about the upcoming PS5 bundles, we'll be sure to track down any offers on the hottest PS5 games and we'll be looking out for more PS5 accessories too like the Pulse 3D headset, camera, and charging dock.