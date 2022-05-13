Best Doctor Strange merch - action figures, t-shirts, and more from across the multiverse

With the good Doctor's sequel now dominating headlines, you might be on the hunt for cool Doctor Strange merch. But much like the multiverse itself, there are almost too many options. What Doctor Strange merchandise is worth your money, and what should you avoid?

To give you a helping hand, we've done the research so you can jump straight to the best Doctor Strange merch. That includes everything from t-shirts to hyper-detailed figures of the sorcerer himself, so there should be something to suit any budget here.

Let's get to it, shall we?

Where to find the best Doctor Strange merch

Doctor Strange merch - t-shirts & clothing

Doctor Strange Trio t-shirt | $22.99 at Amazon

Fit types: Men / women / youth

This might be our favorite Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness tee. Rather than recreating the movie's poster, it's more esoteric and features three versions of Strange from that film ('our' one, Defender Strange, and Sinister Strange). With the trippy color-splat, it's very on-brand for the character. And although it only comes in white, it's available in sizes small to 3X large.

UK price: £18 at Amazon



Doctor Strange Comic t-shirt | $22.99 at Amazon

Fit types: Men / women / youth

If you're a fan of the classics, this retro t-shirt is an excellent bit of Doctor Strange merch. Mimicking the Marvel comics of yesteryear, it reimagines what Multiverse of Madness might look like as a cover. Available in black from sizes small to 3X large.



UK price: £21.99 at EMP



Doctor Strange Eye of Agamotto t-shirt | $22.99 at Amazon

Fit types: Men / women / youth

OK, we take it back... this might be our favorite Doctor Strange t-shirt. Thanks to a streamlined design that just features the sign of Agamotto (the one seen on the Sanctum Sanctorum's window), it's a much more subtle option that's perfect if you don't want to feel like a walking billboard for Multiverse of Madness. Comes in red with sizes small to 3X large.



UK price: £18 at Amazon



Doctor Strange Portal t-shirt | $22.99 at Amazon

Fit types: Men / women / youth

This is more traditional in terms of movie merch in that it bears the same hero image of Doctor Strange you'll see on most other Doctor Strange t-shirts, but it stands out from them thanks to its unusual mystical symbols based on the magic sorcerers use in the films. This comes in a variety of colors with sizes small to 3X large.



UK price: £17.99 at Amazon



Doctor Strange Vishanti t-shirt | $22.99 at Amazon

Fit types: Men / women / youth

Rather than opting for multiple characters to get the idea across, this Doctor Strange t-shirt tips its hat to the multiverse with a repeated, overlapping symbol of different colors. You can get it in sizes small to 3X large.



UK price: £17.99 at Amazon



Doctor Strange merch - action figures & toys

Funko POP Doctor Strange (Multiverse of Madness) | $11.99 at Amazon

You can't go wrong with a Funko POP, and the Multiverse of Madness range offers the definitive mini-Strange. Although we've seen more dynamic poses in the past, this one captures the characters costume and overall look best. There's even a disc of magical energy on there!



UK price: £12 at Amazon



Funko POP America Chavez (Multiverse of Madness) | $11.99 at Amazon

We're fans of the Marvel Legends America Chavez action figure, but this probably does a better job of capturing her personality from the film. Plus, it comes with the little LGBTQ+ pin she wears on her jacket. It's a shame that the flag along the arms isn't clearly visible, but otherwise this is a great Funko POP.



UK price: £12 at Amazon



Funko POP Scarlet Witch (WandaVision) | $16.95 at Amazon

There is a Scarlet Witch Funko POP from Multiverse of Madness, but if you ask us, it's not as good as this one. Featuring Wanda as she appeared right at the end of WandaVision, she's hooded, floating in mid-air, and reading the Darkhold. It's a dynamic pose that makes for a great display piece.



UK price: £28 at Amazon



Lego Gargantos Showdown | $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon

There aren't many additions to the best Lego sets for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (which isn't all that surprising, considering how it's not exactly family-friendly), but the set we do have brings the goods with a Gargantos showdown. Alongside the tentacle monster from another dimension, you're getting minifigures of Doctor Strange, Wong, and America Chavez.



UK price: £27.99 £21.50 at Amazon



Marvel Legends Doctor Strange (No Way Home) | $29.81 at Amazon

We're going to go a bit left-field with our pick for the best Doctor Strange action figure. While there is one portraying the character from Multiverse of Madness (complete with his new costume), we'd argue that the No Way Home version is ever so slightly better. For starters, the Eye of Agamotto looks more detailed, and it isn't blobbed onto his chest. In fact, it's a separate piece on a necklace. What's more, the head-sculpt is arguably match to Benedict Cumberbatch. The Multiverse of Madness Strange isn't bad by any means, but this is still the gold standard.



UK price: Check price at Amazon



Marvel Legends Wong (Multiverse of Madness) | $21.99 at Amazon

The likeness of actor Benedict Wong here is absurdly accurate. While figure head sculpts can be a bit hit and miss on occasion, this one nails it with an accuracy we've not seen before. It also comes with the mystical sword Wong summons during the movie, so that's a cool accessory to pose him with.



UK price: £22.99 £19.99 at Amazon



Looking for present inspiration? Don't forget to check out these gifts for gamers, the best Disney gifts, or these must-have board games.