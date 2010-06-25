Did we mention that El Shaddai looks amazing? Because it does

The story is loosely based on the biblical tale the Book of Enoch, where you play as Enoch, who's been tasked by God to find the souls of fallen angels before the Lord drops some Old Testament vengeance on earth via a flood. Along the way he gets help from Archangels like Michael and Gabriel, plus Lucifel, aka the future ruler of hell. Though this time Lucifel looks very hip and current as he guides Enoch through his trials. As you could tell from the above video, it’s a sexy mix of 2D and 3D gameplay, and it has no HUD, making the screen free to just keep on looking pretty.

Since we love Okami, we tried our best to follow what happened to the game's now closed developer Clover, with a good portion of that staff forming Platinum Games (Bayonetta, Vanquish, Madworld), and that includes Okami’s creative head Atsushi Inaba. But we were surprised to see that the character designer, Sawaki Takeyasu, has joined with publisher Ignition to head up El Shaddai, the first game he’s directing, and he’ll have the support of fellow Capcom alum, Masato Kimura. Just by looking at the videos you can see a similar feel to the art in this gorgeous and strange action game.

The game’s not coming till 2011 and it wasn’t even playable at E3, but this looks like one of the most interesting and unique games shown last week. And we’d follow anyone involved in Okami into Hell itself. We can’t wait to get our hands on it ourselves, so here’s hoping Ignition will bring this mysterious game by real soon.

