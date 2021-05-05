Detective Pikachu 2 isn’t likely according to film’s star Justice Smith

Detective Pikachu star Justice Smith has recently revealed that a follow-up to the 2019 Pokemon flick is unlikely to happen.

In a recent interview with Inverse , when asked about the possibility of Detective Pikachu 2, Justice Smith revealed "I don't know if it's going to happen. I think we have to just kind of bury our hopes. I don't think it's going to happen."

The actor did reassure fans though saying that he really hopes the film does receive a sequel and that if it does, he’d love to participate in it, noting "honestly, I'm such a huge fan, who knows." Justice has since gone on to feature in a number of other projects including Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and is set to appear in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie alongside Hugh Grant and Chris Pine .

Despite it previously being announced that Detective Pikachu 2 had secured a screenwriter three months before the first film was even released, it now appears that the project may have been shelved, especially considering that the person hired to pen the sequel, Oren Uziel, has since gone on to work on the live-action Sonic movie and the recent Mortal Kombat film.

Speaking of the Sonic movie, the speedy hedgehog managed to rack up several gold rings at the box office, beating Detective Pikachu’s opening weekend earnings of $54 million by $3 million after raking in $57 million during its opening weekend in the United States alone. Unlike Detective Pikachu, the Sonic movie is definitely getting a sequel which is set to release April 8, 2022 .