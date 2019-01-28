Detective Pikachu 2 gets a screenwriter over 3 months before the first one comes out

Detective Pikachu 2 is in the works, several months before the original film is set to hit theaters. According to The Hollywood Reporter , production company Legendary has brought on Oren Uziel to create a script for the sequel. Uziel's other screenwriting credits include 22 Jump Street , The Cloverfield Paradox , and Sonic the Hedgehog .

We don't yet know what direction Uziel plans on taking for the sequel's script. Detective Pikachu the First has only had that one trailer at this point - I wouldn't know what to make of a synopsis for a sequel yet. Ryan Reynolds has the eponymous role as the talking, crime-solving electric mouse in the upcoming Detective Pikachu film while Justice Smith plays his human pal/client. They join up to find Smith's missing father, so maybe the sequel will bring them together again to solve a new mystery? I hope it has a realistic Mimikyu too, and that it also gets a trading card .

Detective Pikachu is based on a Nintendo 3DS game that first came out in Japan in 2016 ( international versions followed in 2018 ) but you don't need to be familiar with that specific source material to enjoy the film. You just need an appreciation for semi-realistic Pokemon designs, ample fur effects, and the joyful incongruity of Pikachu's cuteness contrasted against Ryan Reynolds' gruff P.I. performance.

The first film, officially titled Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, will hit theaters in the US and UK on May 10, 2019. Assuming all goes well, its sequel will likely follow a couple years later. Who knows, perhaps in another decade we'll look back at this as the opening salvo of an all-new Pokemon Cinematic Universe?