Destruction AllStars trailer introduces a car luchador and Cat Daft Punk

The latest Destruction AllStars trailer introduces seven of the 16 characters you'll get to meet when it hits PS5 next month as a free PS Plus game .

The trailer's framed as a big, chaotic free-for-all between Ultimo Barricado, Boxtop, Harmony, Jian, Sgt. Rescue, Twinkle Riot, and Genesis. Each character gets a dramatic title card and a quick snippet of how they play, showing off some of their special moves both in and out of a car. They're all strong contenders, but if I had to put money on any of them it'd be Ultimo Barricado. Always bet on the guy in the lucha mask.

Destruction AllStars was originally set to be a PS5 launch game , before Sony announced its delay just a few weeks ahead of the new console's arrival. Fortunately, Sony softened the news in pretty much the best way possible - by revealing that it will be free with your PS Plus subscription instead. You'll even have two months to claim it instead of the usual one month availability window.

"Destruction AllStars is a multiplayer game that’s at its best when you’re competing with gamers online from all around the world," director Pete Smith said at the time. "We want as many people as possible to experience the mayhem on PS5, and what better way to do that than to provide the game to our PS Plus members?"

