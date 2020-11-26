Destiny 2 Beyond Light: Aspect of Destruction explained - how to continue mastering you Stasis subclass

In the aftermath of the Deep Stone Crypt raid and the evil within, the Exo Stranger has more for you to do and this Destiny 2 Aspect of Destruction guide will help you through it. It’s time to continue your studies in Stasis and unlock the second aspect for your class. Like our other guides, we’ll walk you step-by-step to hone your skills and bring you closer to the height of your power.

Revenant Hunters will get Winter’s Shroud slowing any foes near their dodge. Behemoth Titans unlock Tectonic Harvest turning shattered Stasis crystals into Stasis shards which grant melee energy when picked up by you or your allies. Shadebinder Warlocks get Frostpulse, freezing enemies nearby when casting a Rift.

Born in Darkness 4

(Image credit: Bungie)

While Guardians were busy in the Raid, Doctor Bray was busy researching. She’s completed decrypting Clovis Bray I’s journal and has news for you. To achieve your next level of power you need to empower the Skeleton Key with Stasis one more time then bring it to the Giant Exo Head in the Creation section of Bray Exoscience on Europa. The first step is to get 50 Stasis final blows on Europa. The fastest way is to pick your favorite Lost Sector (Perdition is the easiest to farm) and go nuts. If you’re not a Lost Sector goblin then Heroic Public Events provide the best progress.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Nightfall strikes aren’t too difficult and their selectable difficulties go from 1180, 1220, 1250, 1280, and 1300 (available on December 22) so just pick the 1180 variant and power through. Lowest level Nightfalls have matchmaking so don’t worry if you’re doing this quest solo.

Defeat the House of Salvation in Creation

(Image credit: Bungie)

Travel to Creation to rid the laboratory of the House of Salvation platoon. Travel to Charon’s Crossing and head left on your sparrow towards Bray Exoscience. Once inside, head to the smaller lab on the right side of the larger hall. Path into the second of the two enclosed rooms and you’ll find a door on your right. Go through the door, take a right, and go through the new area (take your time to sightsee) full of moving parts and tons of Eliksni. You’ll come across a room with a massive rail system on your right (a lot of rights on this part) with Shanks and Dregs in your way. Drop down from the high ground and on your immediate left sits Feltraks, Salvation Elite. Relieve the Captain of his duties and clear up any additional enemies until you get the next steps.

Bring the Skeleton Key to the Exo Stranger

(Image credit: Bungie)

Continue deeper into Creation to find Elsie Bray. To your purpose (I hope) Ana Bray will be there as well. Interact with the Giant Exo head to use the Skeleton Key and hang out with the family reunion while Elise, Ana, and Clovis Bray talk a bit about this new power you’re getting. Bray Security Frames patrol the room ignorant to personal space so they’ll walk around a lot (in your face) brandishing rocket launchers and make the scene more awkward than necessary.

Meet with Exo Stranger in Beyond

The Exo Stranger will walk away, saying you should meet her when she’s ready. Since this isn’t your first Exo rodeo, you can immediately travel to Beyond and speak with her. Elsie will give you the quest, Aspect of Darkness, to finally unlock your second aspect.

Aspect of Darkness

Locate and Destroy all Entropic Shards on Europa

Go to the Crux of Darkness in Riis-Reborn Approach

(Image credit: Bungie)

If you followed our guide on the Destiny 2 Beyond Light Entropic Shards guide, you’ll have this step auto-complete. If not you’ll need to find and destroy the six Shards not already removed from your previous quests. Here’s a quick recap of the locations for each Shard. Salvation’s Grip, the exotic grenade launcher is the only way to destroy these Shards and advance your quest. Please obtain it by speaking to the Drifter before proceeding.

Asterion Abyss - Sitting atop the Vex Structure that leads to the Concealed Void Lost Sector. Take the main pathway and make a slight left, climb the top of the Vex structure and head towards Eventide Ruins. Turn around immediately and you’ll see the Shard.

- Sitting atop the Vex Structure that leads to the Concealed Void Lost Sector. Take the main pathway and make a slight left, climb the top of the Vex structure and head towards Eventide Ruins. Turn around immediately and you’ll see the Shard. Concealed Void - This Lost Sector is in Asterion Abyss. Go to the boss room and clear the room. In the center of the room you’ll see some lights and floating debris, look up to see the Shard.

- This Lost Sector is in Asterion Abyss. Go to the boss room and clear the room. In the center of the room you’ll see some lights and floating debris, look up to see the Shard. Cadmus Ridge - Just outside Bray Exoscience on the right is the third Entropic Shard. Dregs and Shanks will often spawn nearby and so will random chests.

- Just outside Bray Exoscience on the right is the third Entropic Shard. Dregs and Shanks will often spawn nearby and so will random chests. Riis-Reborn Approach - Drive to Riis-Reborn Approach and take the elevator. Keep going to the right and take another elevator. The staircase in front of you houses the Shard, walk around it and blast away.

- Drive to Riis-Reborn Approach and take the elevator. Keep going to the right and take another elevator. The staircase in front of you houses the Shard, walk around it and blast away. Tecnocrat’s Iron - The boss fight room with the giant Brig has an Entropic Shard floating in the air on your right when you enter this space.

- The boss fight room with the giant Brig has an Entropic Shard floating in the air on your right when you enter this space. Kell’s Rising - The Beyond Light campaign ends with a boss fight against a Spider Tank. Across from where the tank spawns, there’s a staircase overlooking the area. Underneath those stairs sits the Shard.

- The Beyond Light campaign ends with a boss fight against a Spider Tank. Across from where the tank spawns, there’s a staircase overlooking the area. Underneath those stairs sits the Shard. Eventide Ruins - Coming from Asterion Abyss, ride your sparrow into Eventide Ruins. Just before taking the snowbank on the right side, stop and look in the broken support beams on the left. In the midst of the broken metal is an Entropic Shard.

- Coming from Asterion Abyss, ride your sparrow into Eventide Ruins. Just before taking the snowbank on the right side, stop and look in the broken support beams on the left. In the midst of the broken metal is an Entropic Shard. Bunker E15 - This Eventide Lost Sector has an Entropic Shard in an annoying space. Free the Exo Frames and slaughter Vex until the room where the Cyclops spawns. Clear the room and stand in the center of the room. Turn around, away from the boss room, and look in the top right corner. Trust me and shoot the Shard that’s barely visible.

- This Eventide Lost Sector has an Entropic Shard in an annoying space. Free the Exo Frames and slaughter Vex until the room where the Cyclops spawns. Clear the room and stand in the center of the room. Turn around, away from the boss room, and look in the top right corner. Trust me and shoot the Shard that’s barely visible. Creation - On your way to the Giant Exo Head, you’ll come across an enormous room with multiple levels and a ton of Fallen. There’s a floor with broken glass, looking over that ledge towards the platform below, you’ll see the Entropic Shard floating in the air.

Go to the Crux of Darkness in Riis-Reborn Approach

(Image credit: Bungie)

You’re in the final stretch. Go to the Crux of Darkness in Riis-Reborn Approach and make your way to the Shard. Commune with the Shard of Darkness, decimate the room, and commune one last time to get your new aspect.