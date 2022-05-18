How to watch Derry Girls season 3: estimated Netflix release date

Derry Girls season 3 has come to an end in the UK as the Channel 4 comedy said goodbye to the beloved characters of Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle, and James. The show's final season is set across six episodes and a special final 45-minute episode. This sees the gang back up to their usual antics at Our Lady Immaculate college, dealing with everything from exam results to a karaoke competition.

However, while UK viewers are able to stream the series on Channel 4, many will be wanting to know about when it will be landing on Netflix overseas. While no official announcement has been made yet about the Derry Girls season 3 release date on Netflix, we've taken a look back at previous series to work out when it may air. Check out our guide for all you need to know about watching the sitcom.

When could Derry Girls season 3 be coming to Netflix?

Netflix hasn't announced a release date for Derry Girls season 3. The new episodes will likely arrive soon, now that the new season has finished airing in the UK. The final installment was released on May 17, with a special episode airing on May 18.

Season 2 arrived on Netflix on August 2, 2019, and finished airing in the UK on April 9, 2019. If season 3 follows the same pattern, we can expect it to land around September 2022.

Season 1, though, didn't land on Netflix till December 21, 2018, after finishing in the UK on February 2018. Here's hoping the gap isn't that long. And considering just how highly-anticipated the new series is, Netflix will likely want to tighten that gap.

As for a Netflix UK release date, that's less clear – season 2 isn't streaming on the platform at all, so it doesn't seem season 3 will be, either. Derry Girls will likely remain an All4 exclusive.

