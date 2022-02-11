New trailer drops for Dario Argento's first film in over a decade

The blood-soaked trailer for Dario Argento's first film in 10 years has been released.

Set in Rome, Dark Glasses (Occhiali Neri) follows a sex worker named Diana (Ilenia Pastorelli) who becomes blinded by a serial killer during an attempted murder. She becomes the caretaker of a young Chinese boy (Andrea Zhang) whose family has fallen victim to the same killer. Together they will seek to put an end to the ongoing violence. Argento's daughter Asia will play Rita, who according to the trailer, helps Diana regain her strength following the attack.

The concept for the film first came about in 2002, but plans for production were ultimately canceled after Italian producer Vittorio Cecchi Gori's company filed for bankruptcy. Asia Argento discovered the abandoned screenplay while conducting research for her 2021 autobiography (via la Repubblica) and the finished script was co-written by Argento alongside Franco Ferrini and Carlo Lucarelli.

Dark Glasses marks Argento's first directorial venture since 2012's Italian-Spanish-French co-production Dracula 3D. The 81-year-old filmmaker is widely regarded as the master of the Giallo subgenre of horror, having directed films such as Inferno, Tenebre, Phenomena (known in America as Creepers), Opera, Trauma, and the original 1977 version of Suspiria. He was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 74th Locarno Film Festival in 2021.

Dark Glasses is set to premiere first at the Berlin International Film Festival and then hit Italian theaters on February 24. For more upcoming movies, before sure to check out our comprehensive list.