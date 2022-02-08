Charlie Cox breaks silence on Spider-Man: No Way Home role: "I hope I get to do loads more"

Matt Murdock/Daredevil actor Charlie Cox has broken his silence on his brief Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo and where he wants to go next with the character.

Speaking in a video for Supernova Comic Con, Cox said, "To be asked to come back and be involved in any capacity is absolutely thrilling to me… I hope I get to do loads more for many years. I hope it never ends."

Attention, Daredevil fans! Some thoughts from the one and only Charlie Cox on the future of The Man Without Fear! 😈For more on Daredevil and his latest show, #Kin, streaming on @AMCPlusANZ, head to https://t.co/ft5zCmMqJD pic.twitter.com/onw7TthFYfFebruary 7, 2022 See more

While Cox admitted he "doesn’t know what [Marvel]’s plans are", he pointed to Marvel Studios’ propensity for crossovers compared to its Netflix series counterparts as a major hook.

"I can now interact with other MCU characters," Cox said. "That would be really cool. Crossovers would be really cool… I don’t know what that looks like and what they’re planning, but there are some really interesting stories there that I’d love the character to explore."

One path The Man Without Fear could go down is locking horns with long-time nemesis Kingpin. The Netflix-Daredevil version of that character, played by Vincent D’Onofrio, is folded into the MCU thanks to Hawkeye and is bringing their Netflix history with him.

"They’re trying their best to keep Daredevil as part of the canon," D’Onofrio told us in a recent interview. "Hawkeye is part of the canon of what we did at Daredevil."

"It’s not always going to be 100%. There’s a lot of connecting the dots which Marvel is really good at. There’s certain things we can and can’t [do], especially if we make changes to his strength like we have. I’m approaching it as if it’s after the Blip, everybody’s returned, and it’s the same emotionally and character-wise. I play him exactly the way he was in Daredevil."

Daredevil may not be in Marvel's official plans yet, but discover what else is on the way with our guide to new Marvel TV shows.