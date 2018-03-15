Daily NewsRadar: FF15's Noctis gets punchy, Sega Genesis golden oldies come to console, and a surprising addition to Plants vs. Zombies 2

Wednesday is the disappointing, pasty center of the work week sandwich, but that doesn't stop the news cogs from turning. Here's your quick TLDR for the information overload of the day.

Ever wanted to punch Noctis from Final Fantasy 15 in the face?

Or maybe you just want to watch him do some high-kicks in casual fishing attire? Either way, he'll arrive in Tekken 7 - with a whole new wardrobe - on March 20.

Sega Genesis Classics brings your dad's favorite games to your console

Enjoy the cutting edge of '90s gaming with a new collection from Sega, featuring 50 golden oldies like Sonic the Hedgehog, Altered Beast, and Streets of Rage. It's coming to PS4 and Xbox One on May 29, but Nintendo Switch owners have been brutally shunned.

Deadpool 2 adding more Cable and Domino

Apparently some people watch Deadpool for more than just Ryan Reynolds in spandex, because according to Collider, recent reshoots are focused on increasing the screen time for Zazie Beets as Domino (a walking weapon and mercenary) and Josh Brolin as time-hopping warrior Cable.

PVZ 2 gets PVP

Plants vs. Zombies 2 dropped in 2013, so either someone handed in their work really late, or EA decided five years later was the perfect time to add a competitive mode. Battlez pits you against another player, attempting to kill as many zombies as possible, as far away from your house as possible, to build a winning score.

Be part of a historical space program

If you haven't checked out the misleadingly adorable Kerbal Space Program yet, the new Making History Expansion which launches today on PC is the perfect excuse. The game uses actual physics and aerodynamics to prove that you know nothing about building spacecraft, but then throws in cute aliens to make it all a bit less devastating.

