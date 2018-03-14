Popular

Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s home release has a hidden cut – here’s how to watch it

Now *this* is what you call a bonus feature

No, not a fabled ‘Leia doesn’t fly’ version, nor a Zack Snyder cut. It’s something completely different, and really, really cool. If you’ve already gotten your mitts on the Digital Download, you’ll be able to fire up Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s secret cut. Blu-ray users in the US will have to wait a whole two weeks, I’m afraid. Here’s what’s included in the hidden cut – and the simple step to unlock it.

Confirmed by director Rian Johnson on Twitter, Star Wars: The Last Jedi comes packed with a score-only cut. Audiophiles everywhere can rejoice, sure, but it’s also going to be a special experience for Star Wars fans. This is the first opportunity to watch a Star Wars movie with no audio, no FX, nothing… except John Williams’ iconic score. I’ve got goosebumps just thinking about it.

As Johnson reveals, you’ll need to sign up (and download) the Movies Anywhere app. Once you’ve done that, link it through Google, Amazon, whichever far-flung retailer you used to buy the Digital Download and you’ll have access to the music-only version of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Pretty neat, right?

If you’re in the US, the Digital Download version is out now. Good for you. I’m totally not jealous. Not. At. All. For those aching for a physical release, that’s arriving on March 27. In the UK, however, things are much simpler (even if you’ve got a more painful wait). Both digital and physical release arrive on the same day: April 9.

