How the Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 / Xbox Series X upgrade works

The Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series upgrade system is a little complicated if you haven't been following the blow by blow news on the topic. If you have already secured your PS5 pre-order or are ready to hit the button on an Xbox Series X pre-order (or have any plans to go next-gen in the coming months), here's everything you need to know on how the Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 / Xbox Series X upgrade will work. (Spoilers, it just keeps getting better and better.)

November 19

Okay, so let's start with the easy bit - the release date. On November 17, Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You can lock in your Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order now, and guarantee yourself the game on current-gen platforms, or on PC.

The first Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade

With the recent reveal of next-generation Xbox and PlayStation consoles’ launch dates we wanted to remind everyone that #Cyberpunk2077 will be playable on those systems on November 19th. Almost like a launch title, right?👀 https://t.co/PwFksw6MT2September 17, 2020

However, once you've got your copy, that's when it gets interesting. The Xbox Series X launches on November 10, and the PS5 is launching on November 10 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, followed by the rest of the world on November 19. Regardless of where you are, you can start playing Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 or Xbox Series X from launch day if you so wish.

Developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed (via Twitter) that "your PS4 copy of the game will work on PS5 on launch day. Anyone who buys the game on Xbox One will be able to play their copy on Xbox Series X when the console launches too!"

When originally confirming the Xbox Series X Cyberpunk 2077 upgrade, CD Projekt Red said (also via Twitter) that "gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades". Thanks CD!

However, it's seemingly just an upgrade to let you play the title on the next-gen consoles because the big Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade is coming later.

The second Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Yes, that's right, the real Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade will arrive at some point in the future.

"A later upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of the next-gen hardware, will be available for free," came the announcement on Twitter.

Sadly, there's no word on when that would arrive though, and CD Projekt hasn't even confirmed that it's pencilled in for 2021. So watch this space!

CD Projekt Red has said from early 2020 that it never intended to utilise the full power of PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch.

Back in January, CFO Piotr Nielubowicz said that "when it comes to next-gen, our game is coming to current-gen consoles, and this is what we have announced", before adding:

"One may safely assume that at some point we're gonna do something with the next-gen, however, we cannot be very specific about what that might be, or when exactly that might be. I will only safely assume that it's not gonna be around the launch timeframe of those consoles. And I think that's pretty much it."