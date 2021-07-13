Cyberpunk 2077 was the best-selling PSN game of June after six month absence

Cyberpunk 2077 was the best-selling PS4 game in June, after a six month absence from the store.

The new data comes straight from the PlayStation Blog, and shows that CD Projekt's troubled game was the best-selling PS4 game across both North America and Europe for the month of June. Even more impressive is the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 only returned to the PlayStation Store on June 21, so it topped the charts in just nine days.

When Cyberpunk 2077 finally returned to the PlayStation Store late last month, it came with a pretty significant warning from Sony. The publisher/developer warned players not to purchase the game on the base PS4, and said that for a significantly better performance from CD Projekt's game, customers should play the game on either the PS4 Pro or PS5.

It appears this warning hasn't done anything to hamper sales of Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation Store. Just a few days after the game returned to PlayStation consoles, CD Projekt CEO Adam Kicinski said Cyberpunk 2077 was in a "satisfactory" state, after undergoing numerous patches and updates since it first launched in December 2020.

Around the same time, players began working their way into playing unpatched versions of Cyberpunk 2077. By playing the game on physical discs, and manually preventing the game from updating, players were able to access a version of Cyberpunk 2077 from September 2020, just over two months before the game actually launched.

Within this older version of CD Projekt's game, players discovered a load of content that has since been cut out entirely from the game, including weapon customization, venders moving around the map, and much more. Who knows if this cut content from Cyberpunk 2077 will ever see the light of day, or if it'll be permanently buried by the developer.

