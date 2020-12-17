Cyberpunk 2077 street race glitch forces player to think out of the box

A Cyberpunk 2077 street race glitch forces one player to think out of the box, and the entire journey is hilarious.

You may already be aware of the countless bugs and glitches that have been discovered by the Cyberpunk 2077 playerbase, with new finds popping up everyday. A new video posted by user BattleScones to the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit shows a player encounter a glitch during one the game's street race side quests, with their reaction to the ridiculous situation also captured in the footage.

The 3-minute clip starts out fairly normal as the player gets ready to begin a street racing side quest, until they find out they can't get inside their vehicle. With the race about to start, BattleScones has a split second to think out of the box, so they hop on top of a NPC's car and decides to race that way. It's not exactly cheating if your car was bugged in the first place, right?

The entire journey from start to finish is a roller coaster of emotions, as the player laughs hysterically as more bugs seem to pop up all around them while speeding down a high way. One instance finds the NPC's car crash into a Delamain cab which seemed to appear out of nowhere, and another sees other NPCs drive themselves clear off of bridges, with others even getting stuck inside walls.

Finally, BattleScones and his NPC companion reach the finish line before any other cars, and it turns out his win is perfectly valid. Although the glitch could otherwise ruin the experience of the game, its the player's laugher and hilarious reactions, as they hold on for dear life atop the car, which makes the situation better.

After Cyberpunk 2077's launch last week, the game's poor optimization has made the RPG tough to play in its current state for some. In response, CD Projekt Red recently offered refunds for poor Cyberpunk 2077 performance on PS4 and Xbox One, but has since updated players who are having problems saying "next steps" for refunds will be coming soon.

Here's our best gifts for gamers if you're still looking around for the best Christmas present.