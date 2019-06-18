CD Projekt Red isn't ruling out Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer just yet

Cyberpunk 2077 has just come off the back of an extremely successful E3 2019 showing, with release date news, more behind-closed-doors gameplay, and a surprise Keanu Reeves appearance that easily stole the show at the Xbox E3 2019 press briefing.

In the fallout of all this wonderful Cyberpunk news, developer CD Projekt Red has been teasing out new information via a series of interviews from the E3 show floor, and one such conversation has revealed more about the studios plans for a potential Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer mode.

Speaking in an interview with Eurogamer, the game's Lead Quest Designer Paweł Sasko offered further clarity on CDPR's previous comments that Cyberpunk 2077 wouldn't have any online components as a completely single-player RPG in the same vein as the studio's previous game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

"We’re not really working on multiplayer, our sole focus is single-player", explains Sasko. "We’ll do that, then we’ll see. We’re not saying no [to multiplayer] but we’re not saying yes. If something does happen it will definitely be post-launch and that’s as much as I can say right now.”

“I mean we’re known for good stories, amazing characters, choices and consequences. So this is something for sure we’d be going with, if anything happened regarding that. We’d avoid anything that’s not that. If we do it, it’ll be our style”

So there you have it. Don't expect to be playing with (or against) friends in Cyberpunk 2077 come release day (April 16, 2020, in case you were wondering), but don't completely rule out the possibility of doing so at a later date either. It's almost certified that the game will be making a lot of money for CDPR next year, so perhaps that extra budget can be invested into some sort of PvP component for one of the most anticipated E3 2019 games we saw this year. Only time will tell.

